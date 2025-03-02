‘If given a preference…’: Karthik picks India’s best possible Champions Trophy semis opponent; shocked by PAK, ENG

Having already booked their berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, India face New Zealand in their final Group A fixture in Dubai on Sunday. Although both sides have confirmed their berths in the semis, the result of the match will decide the final outlook of Group A. Dinesh Karthik spoke on India's semi-final opponents.

India’s potential semi-final opponents are Australia and South Africa, who qualified from Group B. India have taken on Australia multiple times in ICC events, but rarely in the semi-final stage. The two sides last met at the semi-finals of an ICC competition, was during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia, and the visitors lost by 95 runs. Meanwhile, South Africa are also in hot form and topped Group B.

Speaking on HeyCB with DK, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik decided to weigh in on who Rohit Sharma and Co. face in the semi-finals. He said, “India is actually playing well, but if given a preference I would go for Australia.”

The former RCB player also revealed his surprise by the early elimination of Pakistan and England. “If someone would have told me that Pakistan and England will get eliminated this early in the tournament when I was young. I would never believe it because we know how strong these teams are,” he added.

Hosts Pakistan began their campaign with a heavy 60-run defeat to New Zealand, and then crumbled to a six-wicket loss to arch-rivals India, which was the virtual knockout blow. Their final fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.

England, on the other hand, lost to Australia by five wickets in their opener, and fell to a narrow eight-run defeat to Afghanistan. In their final fixture, they lost to South Africa by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, whoever faces India in the semis, will need to travel to Dubai for the match. India didn’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to geo-political tensions between both countries. The BCCI requested for a neutral venue, which ICC agreed and assigned Dubai. If India reach the finals, it will be played in Dubai, if they don’t it will take place in Pakistan.