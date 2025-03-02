Arshdeep Singh comes in, Mohammed Shami rested: India's likely XI vs New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

Having already booked their seat in the semi-finals, India take on New Zealand in their final Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixture, in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand have also booked their seat in the semis, but the fixture will decide the final standings of Group A. They are currently top, level on points with India, but with a higher net run rate. India's Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami during a training session.(PTI)

They last met in an ICC global event at the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals, where India won at home. So that will serve as motivation for Rohit Sharma and Co., but historically, they have always found it hard against New Zealand in global events. India trail 5-10, and have lost to New Zealand in a WTC final and also at the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, which also turned out to be MS Dhoni’s final international match.

For the upcoming match, India are also expected to make 1-2 changes in their playing XI and give some key players rest.

Against New Zealand, India are expected to go with their usual opening pair of skipper Rohit and Shubman Gill. Rohit was dismissed early against Pakistan, for 20 off 15 balls, and will look to make amends. On the other hand, Shubman Gill, who got a match-winning unbeaten ton vs Bangladesh, narrowly missed out on a half-century vs Pakistan.

Virat Kohli will slot in at no. 3, and although there were question marks on his form, he proved his critics with a match-winning unbeaten hundred vs Pakistan. He also hit the match-winning four to get to his 51st ODI ton. Shreyas Iyer, who has established himself in the ODI setup, will come in at no. 4. He got a half-century in the previous fixture.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are expected to come in at no. 5 and 6, and accelerate India’s innings in the middle overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who has established himself as the first-choice wicketkeeper over Rishabh Pant, will bat no. 7, followed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Pandya will assist the bowlers with his pace, and Axar, Jadeja will share spin duties with Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, the tailenders will consist of pacers Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and spinner Kuldeep. Arshdeep is expected to replace Shami, who will be rested.

India’s playing XI vs New Zealand-

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Top order and middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav