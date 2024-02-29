 Irfan Pathan points finger at Hardik Pandya in hard-hitting question for BCCI | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / 'If Hardik Pandya doesn't want to play red-ball…': Pathan's hard-hitting question to BCCI after Kishan, Iyer snubs

'If Hardik Pandya doesn't want to play red-ball…': Pathan's hard-hitting question to BCCI after Kishan, Iyer snubs

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 29, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Urging the board to keep the same rules for all cricketers, Irfan Pathan questioned BCCI's stance on Hardik Pandya.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took aim at Hardik Pandya after BCCI decided to exclude Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from its annual central contracts for not making themselves available for domestic cricket despite being fit. BCCI said Kishan and Iyer were "not considered" for the annual retainership for the 2023-24 season. Both the young cricketers opted out of Ranji Trophy matches despite strict orders from BCCI. The board, in an unprecedented move, decided to crack the whip.

India's Hardik Pandya in his bowling stride(AP)
India's Hardik Pandya in his bowling stride(AP)

Iyer, who was part of India's XI till the second Test against England in Vizag before being dropped for poor form, was in Grade B in last year's contract. Kishan, on the other hand, was in Grade C. The left-hander has not been available for selection since the Test series in South Africa. He, however, is currently taking part in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said the BCCI in a statement. "The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the board added.

"They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Urging the board to keep the same rules for all cricketers, Pathan questioned BCCI's stance on Hardik Pandya. Just like Kishan and Iyer, Hardik didn't play a single Ranji Trophy match but he was not only retained in the central contract list but also kept in Grade A.

"If players like Hardik don’t want to play red-ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren’t on national duty? If this doesn’t apply to all, then Indian cricket won’t achieve the desired results!" Pathan wrote.

Hardik returned to action with the DY Patil T20 Cup. The all-rounder suffered an ankle injury during the early stages of the ODI World Cup which kept him on the bench for all these months. Hardik, currently not in contention for Test cricket due to workload management, however, has not made himself available for either the Vijay Hazare domestic one-dayers or the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s.

Hardik is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 which is scheduled to begin on March 22.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, WPL Live match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On