‘If he continues to play with this mindset, you’d witness a completely different Pujara’: Ashish Nehra

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra lavished praise on Cheteshwar Pujara for playing a spectacular knock on the third day of the ongoing Headingley Test. The latter walked out to bat in the second session after Craig Overton had dismissed KL Rahul at the stroke of lunch. Pujara paired up with Rohit Sharma and stitched an 82-run stand for the second wicket.

After Rohit’s departure, Pujara was accompanied by captain Virat Kohli and the duo made an unbeaten partnership of 99 runs before stumps. The Saurashtra batsman was not out on 91 while his partner was batting on 45. India posted 215 for 2 at stumps, trailing hosts by 139 runs.

Speaking with Sony Sports network in the post-match show, Nehra was impressed with Pujara’s batting and said he hasn’t seen the latter playing with such confidence before.

“The way Pujara batted today, I’ve never seen him doing something like that before. He had a positive mindset and his game play is completely different. I hope he wasn't under any kind of pressure related to his performance. I believe, it was his own thought process that I’d play this way today,” Nehra told Sony Sports Network.

“People say Pujara plays slow. It’s not about 5-10 Test matches. He has played around 90 games for India and has 6000 runs to his credit. You have achieved success with this batting style. Just leave what people are talking about, if he continues to play with the mindset he had today, you would witness a completely different Pujara,” he added.





Nehra didn’t deny the fact of India’s comeback in this game and putting the pressure back on India. He opined that the hosts can bat for the entire fourth day and have the upper hand by taking a lead of 100-plus runs.

“It’s a possibility that India can bat for the entire fourth day, take a 100-150 lead and put the pressure back on England. The way the pitch has behaved this far, winning isn’t easy but you need to cross those little milestones to stay there,” Nehra said.