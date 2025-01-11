‘If he gets picked, Jadeja will go out’: Ex-IND star adds fire to rumours of Chakaravarthy's case for Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra opined on speculations of Varun Chakaravarthy in contention for India's ODI squad for the Champions Trophy. The mystery spinner has yet to make his ODI debut, but his recent exploits in T20Is have elevated his chances of getting picked for the mega ICC event. He played 7 T20Is last year and claimed 17 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 9.8. India's Varun Chakaravarthy has been tipped to get picked for the Champions Trophy squad.(ANI)

He is also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets in 6 matches at a strike rate of 13.89.

Chopra also lavished praise on Chakaravarthy for his consistent performances in white-ball cricket over the past year.

"Varun Chakaravarthy is picking up wickets one after the other. He has done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy also. He took a five-wicket haul against Rajasthan and has been continuously doing well. Since he has returned to the Indian T20I team, he has been picking up wickets every single time," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He also addressed the rumours of Ravindra Jadeja making a place for Chakaravarthy in the side, as the star all-rounder has already retired from the T20Is.

"The rumour market is hot, the Indian cricket atmosphere has become like that as we get a lot of source-based news and a few of them come true, that Varun Chakaravarthy could be picked for the Champions Trophy. If he gets picked, who will go out - Ravindra Jadeja. That's what I have been hearing," Chopra added.

‘Will see Axar Patel in place of Ravindra Jadeja’

Jadeja failed to make the cut in the last ODI series India played against Sri Lanka last year. He last represented India in the 50-over format in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He further predicted that Axar Patel would be picked over Jadeja on the squad as the left-handed spin-bowling all-rounder.

"I hope I hadn't heard that but it has come now that Ravindra Jadeja might not be picked and you might see Varun Chakaravarthy in his place in the XI. There is a strong possibility. So you will see Axar in place of Jaddu," he observed.