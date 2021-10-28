Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If he opens with Rohit Sharma...': Harbhajan Singh suggests new opening pair for India's next match against New Zealand
cricket

'If he opens with Rohit Sharma...': Harbhajan Singh suggests new opening pair for India's next match against New Zealand

Harbhajan, who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squads, believes that the team needs to make minor adjustments, suggesting a change in the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, congratulates teammate Ishan Kishan on scoring fifty runs(AP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh shared some words of advice for Team India ahead of their tie against New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Both the batters were dismissed cheaply in India's previous encounter against Pakistan, which the Men in Blue lost by 10 wickets. Harbhajan suggested Ishan Kishan should be given a chance in the opening slot along with Rohit, considering his rich form in recent outings.

"According to me, it is necessary that Ishan Kishan be in the playing XI. If he opens with Rohit Sharma, India can have the start which they are currently looking for," noted Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

"Kishan is an explosive batsman, will put pressure on any bowler. He is in good form also. He played some good knocks for Mumbai Indians towards the end of IPL and was looking solid in the warm-up game as well," he added.

Ishan Kishan had a decent outing in the latter stage of the UAE-leg of the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He also played a solid knock against England in the warm-up tie ahead of the Super 12 match against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

Both India and New Zealand lost their opening matches to Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup and will look to register their first win when they lock horns on October 31.

