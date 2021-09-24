'If he was carrying an injury, why was he selected?': Karim questions BCCI for including Hardik in T20 WC squad

The absence of Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians' (MI) first matches of IPL 2021 phase 2 has raised a few eyebrows. The Baroda all-rounder could not take the field against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to inadequate match fitness owing to a niggle. While the MI team management is confident of his return to the field at the earliest, former India cricketer Saba Karim has raised a few pertinent questions.

Pandya, who has been an important member of the Team India set-up in white-ball cricket, is expected to return for MI's next clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shane Bond, the team's bowling coach, recently stated that the management is not rushing Pandya but he is on the road to recovery.

Keeping the developments in mind, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim questioned BCCI's squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will start two days after IPL 14's finale. While speaking during a discussion of YouTube channel “Khelneeti”, Karim asked why was Pandya selected if he was injured.

“He (Hardik) is a big player. But the question now is when he was selected for the Indian team, was he fully fit or not? If he was fit then it is justified. But if not, then when did this niggle happen? If he was carrying that injury then why was he selected? The general rule is - you have to prove your fitness and go to NCA and come back. This rule applies to everyone. So, the question is right but we don't know what has exactly happened with Pandya,” said Karim.

Meanwhile, the two-time defending champions MI have gotten off to a horrible start in the second half of the season. With two consecutive defeats against CSK and KKR, they have slipped to the sixth spot in the points table. They next face RCB on Sunday, September 26.