‘If I was in place of Babar…’: Ramiz dodges question on Azam's future as captain, slams PAK media's ‘negative role’

Despite assembling a formidable unit, Babar Azam-led Pakistan had a disappointing run in the ongoing men's World Cup, which ended with a 93-run defeat against England on Saturday. Pakistan finished fifth on the points table, winning four out of the nine matches they played. (Follow: India vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023) Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja in a conversation during a practice session ahead of their match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (Bibhash Lodh)

Despite the disastrous campaign, Ramiz came out in support of the players and slammed Pakistan media for their “negative role". Ramiz shared the views after a candid meeting with Babar on the sidelines of Eden Garden's, Kolkata on the eve of Pakistan's match against England. Ramiz revealed Babar appeared “depressed and sounded frustrated” after Pakistan's unimpressive run in the showpiece event.

“Pakistani players have felt the reaction from back home. PCB and journalists played an important role but majority play negative role. It is difficult to cope in the social media era.

“In fact some journalists on agenda attack players on city basis which has damaged Pakistan Cricket a lot. We are living with a tribal mindset,” a report in Indian Express quoted Raja as saying to SUNO NEWS.

Raja also praised Babar for showing maturity while juggling questions at press conferences.

“Babar is a mature captain with a good temperament who handles his anger very well. Pakistan Cricket Team is losing and people passing comments is unbearable. If I was in place of Babar, I would’ve given harsh answers in press-conference. I think as a critic we need to introspect,” said Raja.

“Pakistan Cricket has no system like India or Australia who’ve a great back-up talent. We are bound to utilise current bunch of players carefully.

“There is no need of drastic changes. Pakistan Cricket needs time to move forward. I felt bad after talking to him,” he said.

Raja on Babar's future as captain

Pakistan's poor show has also put Babar's position as the captain in jeopardy, giving rise to speculations of a possible change at the helm. When asked to Raja to share his views on the same, he carefully dodged the question and said: “Babar shared with me but this was a private conversation between us and I don’t want to make it public.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON