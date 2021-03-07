'If Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar can score runs, why can't they?': asks Akhtar after England's 'embarrassing defeat'
Rishabh Pant has become the talk of the town. Earlier this year, the left-handed batsman led India to a sensational win at Gabba, hammering an unbeaten 89 runs against Australia in the final Test, to help his side win the series. In the 4th Test against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, Pant slammed his 3rd Test ton to help India take a lead of 160 runs and then was sensational behind the stumps, as India spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel bowled out the visitors for 135 in the 2nd innings.
England lost the encounter by an innings and 25 runs as India won the four-match Test series 3-1. Washington Sundar, too, showcased his talent with the bat, as he scored an unbeaten 96, only missing out on hundred because India were bowled out.
Also read: Darren Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test against India
Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar described England's defeat as "embarrassing". He further questioned why England batters were unable to score runs, if both Pant and Sundar were able to do it.
“All in all, it was an embarrassing defeat for the England team, and they have got a reality check in India. But they need to now learn the art of playing spin in the sub-continent well," Akhtar said.
"Not sure, how are they going to lift themselves up from this humiliating defeat and motivate themselves to play better,” Akhtar added.
The chatter before the final Test revolved around the surface, but Akhtar said that India played on the same wicket as England.
“While many might talk about the wickets in the series, but look how India scored 365. They also played on the same wickets, where the England batsmen struggled," he said.
"If Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar can score runs, why can’t the English. With utmost ease, India has beaten England in the series, and sealed a spot in the final of the World Test Championship final,” Akhtar added.
Praising Axar Patel for his performance in the series, Akhtar said: “Not only did he get a suitable wicket to bowl on, but he is an intelligent bowler too. He wouldn’t have given a chance to the English players when the control was in his hands, and that is what he did.
"If he keeps getting a few series like this, he might just become fastest bowler to 100 wickets. Having said that, England should have played him better,” he signed off.
