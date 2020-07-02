‘If Sachin scores 60 out of 100 from straight drive, would it have no value?’: Piyush Chawla recalls conversation with selector

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the legends of cricket. The right-hander is the only player till now who has scored 100 international tons. Each of his international century was a matter of celebration for India cricket fans, and the entire country would stop and be glued to their television sets every time he would reach the 90s. Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to register 200 in an ODI match, and the celebrations were even louder. Each of Sachin’s century, be it for a winning cause or not, is a memorable affair for an Indian cricket fan. And this was precisely the point which Piyush Chawla raised during a conversation with a selector.

In a recent conversation with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his Youtube chat show ‘Aakash Vani’, Chawla recalled that once a selector criticised him for always picking wickets with googly delivery. “I remember once I spoke to a selector. That selector told me that I take most wickets from googly,” Chawla said.

“I am someone who does not keep things in my heart, and I reply back quickly. Some people don’t like this too much about me. So, I just asked them ‘if Sachin paaji scores 60 runs from his 100 from straight drive, does that century not have its value’? I think they didn’t like these words. At the end of the day, a wicket is wicket,” the leg-spinner said.

Chawla further went on to talk about his career which saw him making sporadic appearances for the team. “To be very honest, the first two Tests I played (against England in 2006, and against South Africa in 2008), I didn’t do too well. I knew I haven’t done well. So, no regrets. In the third Test (against England in 2012), I played better. So, when I was dropped again, then I felt bad, because I was not given a reason. But you can only work on your process, I was disappointed. But I did not think about it much, otherwise, I would not have been able to enjoy my sport,” he said.

The 31-year-old was part of India team that won the 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup as well. But he played a little part in both the tournaments with other spinning options like Harbhajan Singh in the mix. “Of course, I cannot be compared to Kumble bhai and Bhajji pa. But I never thought like I was born in the wrong generation of players. Anil bhai and Bhajju pa did not play for too long after I got into the team. Anil bhai was retired and Bhajju pa was also on-and-off. I think I played way too early, but I was born in the right generation of players,” he said.

“When I started cricket, I had no idea how to plan things. I had only played one season of Ranji Trophy, in which I think I took 35-36 wickets in 7 games. Everything I was doing was working. But you learn when things go wrong. When things are right, you don’t even pay attention. So, the same happened with me. I was picking up wickets in every Ranji game. So I never thought about how to plan. I was just bowling and taking wickets. But batsmen are on a different level and class at the international level. So, I could not figure out at the time how to plan to get a wicket,” he further added.