Just don’t run Sachin out: Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch narrates experience of batting with Tendulkar at Lord’s

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:47 IST

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch described his experience of batting alongside Sachin Tendulkar, confessing he was extremely conscious about not running the former batsman out. Finch and Tendulkar opened the batting for Marylebone Cricket Club against Rest of the World as part of the Lord’s Bicentenary celebration match in 2014.

Chasing a target of 294 set by the Shane Warne-led Rest of the World side, Finch and Tendulkar put on 107 runs for the opening wicket, with the former India batsman scoring 44. And even though the two batsmen looked perfectly in sync with each other, Finch revealed he was always aware of the fact that he may land in trouble if by any chance he got Tendulkar run out.

“All I was thinking was don’t run him out. Just do not run Sachin out. I think it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, crowds that Lord’s has ever had. It was a huge anniversary, Sachin’s captaining one team, Warnie’s [Warne] captaining the other,” Finch said on the Sony Ten Pitstop Show.

“That was a huge day. I think there was a huge Indian presence at the ground too, they were very loud. Obviously, the chants of ‘Sachin-Sachin’ going up all around Lord’s. And I just kept thinking, ‘If I run him out, I would never hear the end of this. I might not get out of Lord’s’”.

The partnership ended when Tendulkar played on to Muttiah Muralitharan, but Finch kept the chase going and plundered 181. Along the way, Finch got the opportunity of batting with Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, and later Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who was his partner when the winning runs were hit.

“Luckily, that was an unbelievable experience, batting with Sachin, [Rahul] Dravid, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, it was unbelievable. Also on the other side was Gilly (Adam Gilchrist) and [Virender] Sehwag opening the batting, which is an absolute dream for me to watch them bat together. KP [Kevin Pietersen], Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] got a big hundred as well. It was unbelievable, such a great day, something that I would never forget.”