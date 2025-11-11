'If Samson, Ruturaj open, he'll be at No. 3': Ashwin fuels CSK’s hunt for another RR star amid Jadeja-Curran turmoil

As Chennai Super Kings grapple with reports of losing Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals, former India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has dropped not one but three blockbuster suggestions as replacements, one of them a surprise pick from Rajasthan’s own camp. R Ashwin wants CSK to chase another RR star

Jadeja and Curran have reportedly agreed to join Rajasthan and have even submitted their consent to CSK to initiate the final phase of the trade deal. The departure of two all-rounders, both of whom have been mainstay options in the playing XI, will leave a big gap for Chennai to fill. And Ashwin knows that the management will be eager to look for like-for-like replacements at the IPL 2026 auction in December.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Chennai Super Kings star reckoned Rajasthan's Nitish Rana or Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer could be a perfect pick for the No. 3 slot. He also suggested all-rounder Cameron Green of Australia as a middle-order option.

“CSK can really strengthen this side. The moment Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja have gone there (to RR), I see Nitish Rana coming into the auction. So, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer will 100% be on the radar of CSK. If Samson and Ruturaj open, it’ll be the best thing to happen. At 3, they’ll look at Venkatesh Iyer or Nitish Rana. Brevis and Dube will be at 4 and 5, and then they’ll try to insert Cameron Green at 6 because recently he has batted in the middle order for Australia,” he said.

Recalling Venkatesh's past performance at Chepauk, Ashwin felt he could prove to be a Shivam Dube-like option, while Rana, equally adept against spin, could be an attractive batting option as well.

“Venkatesh Iyer has played one or two good innings in Chepauk. However, he is a replica of Shivam Dube with long levers down the ground. But he can play the sweep and reverse sweep. Nevertheless, someone like Nitish Rana, who is shorter, can access the square boundaries and use the bounce, and is an attractive option. There is a great chance he will come to CSK,” he added.

While Green's presence in the auction list is almost a certainty, Chennai will have to wait until November 15 to know whether Rana and Venkatesh have been retained by their respective franchises.

But with Samson set to join, Chennai can toggle between him and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the No. 3 role, after young Ayush Mahtre proved to be a revelation in IPL 2025 as an opener, smashing 208 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 185.71, which comprised a knock of 94. Not to forget, they also have overseas options in Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway - both proven top-order batters.