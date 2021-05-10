'If someone gets injured I might get to play': Avesh Khan after getting picked as stand-by bowler for England Tour

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan was one of the star performers of IPL 2021. Before the tournament was indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Avesh remained DC's highest wicket-taker ahead of star bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel. Now, the uncapped Indian pacer is preparing for India's tour of England as he was named in the standby list alongside 3 other players -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The Madhya Pradesh bowler, in the dressing room, was fondly called the 'unsung hero'. The tag fit him perfectly as he impressed everyone with the ball. In eight matches, he bagged 14 wickets. He was second to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel in the Purple Cap race by just three wickets.

ALSO READ| Dravid names one player ‘who could have merited selection’ for England Test

The 24-year-old will travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against the hosts. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he revealed that he has travelled with the national team in the past. He is motivated to train hard and ready himself to the best of his ability as he knows an opportunity of playing in XI may knock on his door should a member from the main squad get injured.

"I have travelled as net bowler with Team India to South Africa as well. I was with the squad during 2019 World Cup in England also, was them during the home Test series against England. I have been with the Indian squad during Asia Cup also. It gives a very good opportunity. I am a standby bowler for the upcoming England tour and if someone gets injured I might get a chance to play. I will do my preparations for the tour. I have to play and give my 100 per cent," Avesh Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

Following the conclusion of the World Test Championship, Team India will lock horns with Joe Root and Co. in a 5-match Test series, which is scheduled for August-September 2021.