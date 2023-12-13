'If the world No. 1 spinner isn't playing...': Gambhir, other noted ex-cricketers startled at India's 2nd T20 Playing XI

India's Playing XI for the 2nd T20I against South Africa left several former cricketers surprised. Suryakumar Yadav decided to leave out several notable names, including the recently-crowned World No. 1-ranked T20I bowler Ravi Bishnoi, from their Playing XI, a call that raised eyebrows. Besides, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer were benched as well, paving the way for Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma's inclusion in the XI. Gautam Gambhir was pretty vocal about India's Playing XI(Getty-AP)

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Piyush Chawla and Sanjay Manjrekar were left puzzled seeing India's tactics, and the debate only gained steam when South Africa chased down a revised target of 152 inside 15 overs. Although India's batting clicked, reaching 180/7 before rain ended their innings with three balls to go, their bowlers came under the pump with South Africa blasting 78 inside the Powerplay. With Arshdeep Singh bleeding 31 in 2 overs and Mukesh Kumar picking 2/34, India desperately missed the services of Bishnoi, who was the star in against Australia but sidelined for Kuldeep Yadav.

Here's what noted former India cricketers had to say on the official broadcast:

Sanjay Manjrekar: "Yes, they have the team on the screen again. I will show something very interesting. One is Shreyas Iyer not playing and Tilak Varma slotted at No. 3. If you remember the batting line up at the World Cup, they had 6 right-handers. And today, it's right-hander, left-hander, right-hander, left-hander and so on. So that's a big change from the kind of batting styles that India have. Two different formats but I don't know whether they are trying to rectify that or just players getting picked on merit. Picky about Ruturaj Gaikwad, surprised that Iyer is not in the team."

Piyush Chawla: "The way Ravi Bishnoi performed in the previous series; he should have played. He's recently topped the ICC rankings and hence, he would definitely be gutted."

Gautam Gambhir: "I don't know what could be the reason [behind Shreyas' omission]. He just scored a half-century in the last game in Bengaluru. Now what could the reason be – whether they were looking at left-handers or Iyer has a niggle – only team management can answer it. But yeah, like PC said, if the world No.1-ranked T20I bowler is not in your Playing XI… and don't forget. This is not your main team – you giving youngsters chances here. Only Suryakumar Yadav and the team management can provide some clarity."

Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Any news on Iyer and Bishnoi's availability? Iyer was vice-captain in the last series. And Bishnoi was the player of the series. I seemed to have missed something?"

With the first T20I washed out, South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead following their five-wicket win last night. India need to win the third and final T20I tomorrow to draw the series and keep their unbeaten bilateral T20I series winning streak in South Africa alive. With the action moving to Johannesburg, expect India to ring in a couple of changes, one of which will most likely be Bishnoi's return.