‘If they reach semis, England will chew them up’: Aakash Chopra warns side ahead of T20 World Cup semi-finals

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes that England will “chew” New Zealand up if the sides meet in the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. New Zealand are in a prime position to become the second team to seal a semi-final berth from Group 2.

On Saturday, England qualified for the final four of the edition as the top-placed side in the other group.

On his official YouTube channel, Chopra said that New Zealand's batting “isn't that strong" in comparison to England.

"They are like five fingers combined to make a fist. They are not a gun T20 side, let's be honest... Their batting isn't that strong. If they win here and reach the semifinals, they'll qualify at No.2 (in Group 2) and England will chew them up. England won't spare them at all," Chopra said.

Chopra further said that Kane Williamson will be the key batter for the Kiwis if the side plays against England in the semis.

“But then the fact is they have defeated India and if they defeat Afghanistan, which is the more likely outcome, then they'll surely go ahead. If they fail in the semifinals, then so be it. At least they got there,” said Chopra.

"So the batting unit isn't a 200-scoring one. And they won't be thinking about net run rate because they just have to win via disciplined cricket which they always do. Kane Williamson will be under massive pressure for this game because if they have to win, they'll have to win against spin. So Kane is the man you'll look up to."

