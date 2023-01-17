‘If this guy stays fit consistently…’: Irfan Pathan's bold prediction for India youngster

Speedster Umran Malik was one of the leading wicket-takers in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. His sensational performance in the last few weeks has catalysed a hunt for more such speed batteries across India. In the Indian Premier League, a few other pacers are there who consistently breach the 140+ Kmph mark, and one of them is Prasidh Krishna.

In an interaction on Star Sports, former India swing bowler Irfan Pathan zeroed in on Prasidh as one of the top prospects for India in white-ball cricket. Pathan highlighted the exceptional qualities of the 26-year-old pacer and backed him as a potential wicket-taker for Team India in the future, providing he works on his fitness.

"Prasidh Krishan brings such tremendous ability, one is his pace, we have seen in One-Day cricket, how great bounce he derives out of the pitch. He bowls from near the stumps and swings the ball. He is quality and we have seen him in the IPL last year, touching 148 Kmph. If this guy stays fit consistently and bowls for you in white ball cricket, you'll get a solid wicket taker," said Pathan.

Prasidh has thus far featured in 51 IPL matches and scalped 49 wickets at an economy of 8.92. In the IPL 2022 season, he was the 10th highest wicket getter as he grabbed 19 scalps in 17 matches and helped his team, Rajasthan Royals(RR) finish as the runners-up. He has been retained by RR for the upcoming 2023 season.

Playing for the national team, the right-arm pacer has participated in 14 ODI matches and claimed 25 wickets at an economy of 5.32. His last match for the Men in Blue came almost five months ago in August 2022 against hosts Zimbabwe. Since then, injuries have pegged him back and dragged him down the pekking order.

