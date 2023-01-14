Home / Cricket / 'I smashed a century vs England and Paaji texted me...': Raina reveals Tendulkar's brilliant message after ton in 2014

'I smashed a century vs England and Paaji texted me...': Raina reveals Tendulkar's brilliant message after ton in 2014

cricket
Published on Jan 14, 2023 05:30 PM IST

Suresh Raina revealed Sachin Tendulkar's message after the former had smashed a brilliant century during an ODI against England in Cardiff.

Suresh Raina with Sachin Tendulkar(File)
Suresh Raina with Sachin Tendulkar(File)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game. A record holder for most runs in Tests and ODIs, Tendulkar is nicknamed the ‘Master Blaster’ due to his batting exploits, and was the key member of the Indian batting lineup throughout the nineties and the early 2000s. Throughout his playing years, Tendulkar earned respect from teammates and opponents alike and even as the India legend retired in 2013, those who played with him continue to share stories about his immense influence in the team, and the game in general.

During his commentary stint at the SA20 league, Suresh Raina, who represented India between 2005-2018, shared a special memory of Tendulkar from 2014, when the former had smashed a century during an ODI against England in Cardiff.

Also read: 'Sarfaraz feels he got cheated. When you picked Surya, it means a slot had opened up': Ex-India opener blasts selectors

“I practiced with him for two weeks (before England tour in 2014). We weren't performing quite well in the Test series and when I was practicing, I had a tattoo that said, ‘Believe Yourself'. When I went to England, I smashed a century in Cardiff (in ODIs). The first person to send me a message after the century was Paaji… he sent ‘Believe yourself. You can do it for the country’. I felt so good after that message," Raina shared.

Raina had shared the dressing room with Tendulkar between 2008-2013 with the Indian team, and lifted the World Cup in 2011 with the ‘master blaster’. While Tendulkar bid adieu to the game after playing in his 200th Test in Mumbai, Raina last played for India in 2018; he retired two years later after he went out-of-favour with the side across all formats of the game.

Raina continued to play for Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings but eventually retired after the 2021 edition, when the MS Dhoni-led side lifted its fourth title.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
suresh raina sachin tendulkar indian cricket team + 1 more
suresh raina sachin tendulkar indian cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out