‘If this is no longer mine, I will look at another path’: former cricketer rues mess but vows to continue as president

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam remains stoic in the face of adversity. He has decided to continue in his role despite the immense pressure from a government investigative committee. The board is being investigated for its elections last October, why it pulled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and whether or not it's politically influenced and practices favouritism.

Bangladesh ushered in a new government in February, and since then, the BCB has been under the pump. Many of its members have since been investigated, and some of them have put in their papers. But Islam, who represented Bangladesh in 13 Tests and 39 ODIs, is not going to do that. If they want to remove him, they can, but he is not going of his own accord.

Also Read: Former wicketkeeper batsman to auction off his military medals and is expected to make 100K pounds

"I will sit in my chair. What else can I do? I will be the last person to go," Aminul told Jamuna TV.

"I have a very good, dedicated and honest team [in the BCB]. I want to serve Bangladesh cricket with this team.

"Nobody is indispensable. I was the only [Bangladeshi] to work in the ICC. I am not saying I am something huge, but I am sitting here because of my experience. I left everything to be here to support my country. If this is no longer mine, I will look at another path. But I want to support my country," he added.

Islam, who scored a century in Bangladesh's first Test ever against India in Dhaka in 2000, also revealed that he had not met any members of the investigative committee for one reason or another. "I didn't face the committee. I was busy in two separate meetings, so the dates clashed with their schedule for me. I gave them my reply in writing," he said.