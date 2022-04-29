If Tony Greig was on air, he'd have looked at him and said 'You little beauty': Brett Lee on India's 'little superstar'

The Indian Premier League is mostly about batters, but bowlers have made an equal mark in the IPL 2022. With Umran Malik’s raw pace and Kuldeep Yadav rediscovering his mojo, the current edition of the IPL has already witnessed spectacular performances from certain bowlers. Two bowlers have picked up a five-wicket-haul, in SRH’s Umran and Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals. Chahal’s feat is all the more impressive given he claimed a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 18 wickets from eight matches and with a few more games left, expect the India spinner to increase the tally.

Impressed with Chahal's hat-trick against KKR, Brett Lee showered massive praise on the India spinner and recalled the exact details of how he picked up all five wickets.

“It’s such a great delight to see a bowler get a hat-trick in any format, and even better when it’s a spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal, tell you what he is a top bowler. He wasn’t retained by his own team but he got a great hat-trick against KKR. They seemed to be on course to chasing down a big total. Chahal picked up a couple of wickets earlier, got Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. But the hat-trick was so special. In the 17th over, he traps Shreyas Iyer, gets him out, plumb in the pads, LBW. Next ball Shivam Mavi hits one to long on,” Lee said on his YouTube channel.

Lee was so pumped that he said that had the legendary former England captain and commentator Tony Greig been alive, he would have jumped out of his seat seeing Chahal perform.

“On the hat-trick ball, Pat Cummins comes on, Sanju Samson places a slip in place. Chahal then bowls that perfect leg-spinner, takes the outside edge and the catch was taken. The celebrations were through the roof and that’s what we talk about. He is a little superstar. I love his energy, commitment. I tell you what, if Tony Grieg was on air, he would have looked at him and said ‘Well, you little beauty’. He is such a great player, great to watch and congratulations on a wonderful hat-trick.” Added Lee.

