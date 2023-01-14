‘If Virat Kohli crosses…’: Ex-IND star's huge prediction on former captain ahead of 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli notched up his 73rd international ton in the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series. In September last year, he had ended his 1019-day century drought in the Asia Cup, by slamming his 71st century against Afghanistan. And since then, the 34-year-old has hammered two more hundreds across formats in the period of just four months. He had also finished as the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Given such amazing stats in last few months, experts are safe in claiming that the run-machine is back.

2023 being the year of ODI World Cup, Team India has shifted prime focus from T20Is and Tests to ODIs. The Men in Blue are set to play the third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With 45 ODI tons, Kohli is on the verge of breaking legend Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 hundreds and hence the excitement among the cricket fraternity has surged in the past few days. Amidst all this, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has predicted another hundred from Kohli in the upcoming match at Thiruvananthapuram.

"If Virat Kohli crosses the 30-run mark, he will get to another ODI hundred. He is not the kind of player who will reach 40-50 and then throw his wicket away. So a good start and a hundred is pretty much on the cards," said Jaffer while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

The former India cricketer also predicted that the hosts will perform a clean sweep on Sri Lanka by winning the third and final ODI on Sunday.

"I think India will win 3-0 because they are a very strong team. I will be surprised if they lose the final ODI," said Jaffer.

Currently leading the series 2-0, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Sri Lanka at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to continue the winning momentum while visitors try to get a consolation victory before signing off on the tour.

