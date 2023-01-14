Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit, Kohli, Pandya, Suryakumar and others receive grand welcome in Thiruvananthapuram before third ODI vs SL

Watch: Rohit, Kohli, Pandya, Suryakumar and others receive grand welcome in Thiruvananthapuram before third ODI vs SL

cricket
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Team India were accorded a traditional welcome in Thiruvananthapuram by traditional Kathakali dancers accompanied by drum beaters.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have reached Thiruvananthapuram where the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka, will be played on Sunday(Twitter)
Rohit Sharma and Co. have reached Thiruvananthapuram where the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka, will be played on Sunday(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

With the three-match series sealed 2-0 in India's favour, Rohit Sharma and Co. have reached Thiruvananthapuram where the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka, will be played on Sunday. The Men in Blue had won the first ODI by 67 runs and the second one by 4 wickets on Thursday.

Team India were accorded a traditional welcome in Thiruvananthapuram by traditional Kathakali dancers accompanied by drum beaters. On Twitter, BCCI shared a video of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and others being welcomed and the video went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: ‘India should play him in ODIs, opponent will be frustrated’: Ex-Sri Lanka captain to Rohit Sharma

Earlier, in the second ODI, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav had made a terrific comeback to the side after a long gap. He was one of the main architect of India's decisive victory, claiming three wickets and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Former India captain Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the ODI series, having scored 117 runs in two matches. In the first ODI, he had nothced up his 73rd international century and 45th ton in ODIs. The right-handed batter had thus equalled legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting 20 ODI hundreds on Indian soil.

Among bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are jointly at the top in the list of highest wicket-takers. Both have scalped five wickets each in two matches each.

In the build-up to the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India, the Men in Blue are giving extra focus to ODIs. After the conclusion of the India-Sri Lanka series on Sunday, New Zealand team will be arriving to India. The Kiwis are scheduled to play three-match ODI series and an equal number of matches in T20I series.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli rohit sharma bcci hardik pandya suryakumar yadav + 3 more
virat kohli rohit sharma bcci hardik pandya suryakumar yadav + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out