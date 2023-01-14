Watch: Rohit, Kohli, Pandya, Suryakumar and others receive grand welcome in Thiruvananthapuram before third ODI vs SL

With the three-match series sealed 2-0 in India's favour, Rohit Sharma and Co. have reached Thiruvananthapuram where the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka, will be played on Sunday. The Men in Blue had won the first ODI by 67 runs and the second one by 4 wickets on Thursday.

Team India were accorded a traditional welcome in Thiruvananthapuram by traditional Kathakali dancers accompanied by drum beaters. On Twitter, BCCI shared a video of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and others being welcomed and the video went viral on social media.

Earlier, in the second ODI, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav had made a terrific comeback to the side after a long gap. He was one of the main architect of India's decisive victory, claiming three wickets and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Former India captain Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the ODI series, having scored 117 runs in two matches. In the first ODI, he had nothced up his 73rd international century and 45th ton in ODIs. The right-handed batter had thus equalled legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting 20 ODI hundreds on Indian soil.

Among bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are jointly at the top in the list of highest wicket-takers. Both have scalped five wickets each in two matches each.

In the build-up to the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India, the Men in Blue are giving extra focus to ODIs. After the conclusion of the India-Sri Lanka series on Sunday, New Zealand team will be arriving to India. The Kiwis are scheduled to play three-match ODI series and an equal number of matches in T20I series.

