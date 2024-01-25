'If Virat talks about…': AB de Villiers issues 'friendship too important' remark after Kohli's brief exit

Without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Team India will put their Test home record on the line against Bazball-bound England. India will meet England in the 1st Test of the five-match series at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. After making his return to the shortest format in the T20 World Cup, Kohli opted to pull out of the first two Tests against England on Monday. India's Virat Kohli with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers during the match against South Africa (BCCI Twitter)

The former India skipper is unavailable for personal reasons. Batting icon Kohli discussed his decision with skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management. Confirming the announcement in the lead-up to the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended their support to the veteran Indian batter. Sharing a video about the Test series between the two teams on YouTube, legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers said he would soon find out the exact reason behind Kohli's brief exit from the Test squad.

'Kohli's friendship is too important to me'

However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) icon will remain tight-lipped about Kohli's decision in the public because he shares a strong bond with the celebrated cricketer. "No one knows what has happened yet. I am sure we will get to know soon. If Virat talks about personal reasons, there must be a very good reason for that. Maybe he is also tired. He has been playing a lot of cricket. Could be family stuff. I will find out soon but I won't tell you guys. His friendship is too important to me," De Villiers said.

Can Bazball work in India?

RCB batter Rajat Patidar has replaced Kohli in India's squad for the first two Tests against England. Patidar is uncapped in the longest format. However, the premier batter recently made his One Day International (ODI) debut against South Africa in December. Talking more about the Test series, former RCB superstar De Villiers also opened up about England's Bazball style of playing the longest format. De Villiers has opined that England's aggressive way can assist Ben Stokes and Co. in Indian pitches.

India last recorded a Test series defeat at home in the 2012-2013 season. India defeated England when the visitors last toured the Asian giants. "I feel Bazball, or any attacking brand of cricket in Indian conditions will work very well. It can work in any rough conditions. In the Newlands with the ball moving around, who scored? Aiden Markram and a few Indian batters who took the attack to the opposition. Players who are conservative generally struggle," De Villiers added.