'If we go and win, it will go down in history': NZ spinner backs Williamson and Co. to beat Kohli's India in WTC final

New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi has weighed in on the World Test Championship (WTC) final that is going to be played between Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Southampton, where he spoke about the chances of both the teams.

Right-arm spinner Sodhi said the WTC final, slated to begin on June 18, will be great opportunity for a dominant Kiwis side to finally jump the hurdle of winning the 'world' tournament. While speaking to the Grade Cricketer Podcast, he said:

ALSO READ| 2019 ODI World Cup final loss in England does not affect New Zealand's morale ahead of WTC Final: Kane Williamson

“Yeah, totally (it will be a massive moment in New Zealand cricket). It will be so satisfying. We have had so much success in series’ in recent times and our winning percentage over the last few years has been really good. But we haven’t quite been able to jump that hurdle of winning the ‘world’ tournament. And this one is so prestigious. Going to the UK and playing at a neutral venue against such a great Indian side."

Talking about Kohli's India, which is currently world No.1 in the Test team rankings, Sodhi remarked that they are the peak of their powers as well but he also mentioned that Black Caps, ranked second in the Test team rankings, have what it takes to get the job done.

ALSO READ| 'I tell Jadeja the same thing’: Rashid Khan reveals valuable advice he received from MS Dhoni

“The Indian team has actually gone to Australia and won the last two series’ there in Test cricket. They are at the peak of their powers as well. It will be a great challenge I think. And if we do go over there and win, it will go down in New Zealand cricket history (as one of the greatest wins ever). We have got the personnel to do it," observed Sodhi.

India are already at the venue of the grand finale, while New Zealand will get there after playing their second and final Test match against England at Edgbaston. The first Test ended in a draw.