'If you do this again, I will send you back home': Tendulkar reveals jaw-dropping chat with India teammate as captain

Team India's former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game. Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in ODIs and Tests, and also has the highest number of international centuries to his name (100). The ‘master blaster’ – as he is fondly known due to his batting exploits – had also led India for a brief stint on two occasions. While he wasn't as successful with leadership as he was with his batting, Tendulkar has now shared a story about an incident that look place under his captaincy during a tour of Australia.

Tendulkar recalled how he had to put a young teammate in place after the latter got “carried away” while fielding during a practice match in the Australian tour. The former India star also revealed a stern warning that he gave his teammate as he “put his arms around his shoulder.”

“I was the captain of the team and we are on a tour of Australia. One of the junior players -- it was his first tour -- he was carried away, he was playing around with the crowd, and where it was a single, he ended up giving away two runs. So, I calmly called him after the over, put my arm around him. No one else knew what I was telling him but he knew that he cannot afford to do that agan. Because I said, 'if you do this again, I will send you back home. You will not go back to hotel, you will be back in India',” Tendulkar revealed in an event conducted by Infosys.

“Nothing is compromised when you play for India. This is a huge honour. There are millions of people aspiring to be in your spot. Don't take it for granted,” the former India cricketer further said.

Tendulkar led India in 25 Tests but won only four, conceding defeat in nine while 12 ended in a draw. India had a poor win-percentage of 31 under Tendulkar's captaincy in ODIs (73 matches).

