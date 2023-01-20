'If you get money for bowling only 4 overs...': Akram slams Pakistan's young pacers, urges them to play domestic cricket

The pitches in Pakistan were not the most conducive for fast bowling in their recent bilaterals against England and New Zealand. But on those same pitches, the likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Tim Southee troubled the Pakistan batters whereas the likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and others struggled. Even when they got wickets, they never seemed in control, for the runs kept flowing. Yes, the absence of premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out due to an injury, has played a major role in Pakistan's disappointing bowling performances of late but legendary cricketer Wasim Akram believes it's the excessive focus on T20 cricket that has led to the below-par show.

Akram, who along with Waqar Younis, used to terrorise batters with reverse swing on these barren tracks in Pakistan, said Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr need to get back to first-class cricket. Taking a dig at T20 cricket and the Pakistan Super League, the former Pakistan captain, said if fast bowlers start to think that bowling only four overs can fetch them money their performance will get affected in the longer formats.

"If you get more money for playing only four overs, then this will be an easy decision. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket. Apart from PSL, they must play 1-2 leagues in a year, but also in long format matches. Pay attention; if we had time, we would have played 4-day matches," Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

The former left-arm pacer also opened up PCB's stance of roping in a foreign coach. "If you had asked me, I would have told you that foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan, the reason for the decline in the performance graph of fast bowlers in T20 cricket," he said.

Reacting on Pakistan's recent performance, Akram said 'the fear of losing' is hurting the Babar Azam-led side.

"The reason for this is the fear of losing. We have to lose and win, but we should not be afraid. I do not say that (prepare) Green Top pitches but must have a little bounce, batting for two days, should turn on the third and fourth day," said Akram.

