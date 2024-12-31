‘If you play good cricket, you don’t need PR’: MS Dhoni's honest take on rejecting his managers' repeated requests

Legendary Indian wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared his honest views on social media and public relations, which have emerged as two of the most talked-about tools in the modern era. However, despite being one of the most popular cricketers in India, Dhoni has managed to keep a distance from social media and has not been very active on X and Instagram. The former India skipper last posted on Instagram back in July 2024, and since then, he has been off social media. MS Dhoni will return in CSK colours in the next season of IPL.(HT_PRINT)

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, said that several of his team managers advised him to be active on social media during his career, but he was clear about keeping his distance.

“I have never been a big fan of social media. Throughout, I have had so many managers and all of them keep pushing. I started playing in 2004; Twitter got popular later on, after which Instagram came in. All the managers told me, ‘you should do some PR, build this and build that’. I had the same answer that if you play good cricket, you don’t need PR,” Dhoni said on Eurogrip Tred Talks.

Dhoni led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test Rankings. He remains the only captain in history to have won all three ICC limited-overs titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the2013 Champions Trophy. He captained India in 200 ODIs in which India stood victorious in 110 matches, lost 74 and drew five, forming a 55 per cent win percentage. In T20Is, Dhoni led India in 74 matches and guided the Men in Blue to 41 victories with a win percentage of 58.33 per cent.

MS Dhoni will return to action in IPL 2025

The 43-year-old will return to action in the next season of the Indian Premier League in the yellow colours of Chennai Super Kings. He was retained by the five-time champions via the new uncapped player rule for INR 4 crore. Apart from Dhoni, CSK managed to retain their core Indian players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), and Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore). Meanwhile, they retained Matheesha Pathirana as the lone overseas star with an INR 13 crore contract.