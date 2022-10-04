'If you were Pakistan captain instead of Babar...': Ex-PAK skipper's hilarious response to fan's question on Babar Azam

The Pakistan cricket team faced a massive 67-run loss to England in the seventh and final T20I of the series, conceding a 3-4 loss. England outclassed the hosts in the deciding match in Lahore, posting a mammoth score of 209/3 in 20 overs before restricting Pakistan to 142/8. Dawid Malan (78*) and Harry Brook (46*) made important contributions for England with the ball, while Chris Woakes picked three wickets for the side.

Following the game, the Pakistan middle-order came under severe criticism for its inability to step up yet again; in the decider, both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were dismissed in single figures, exposing their middle-order. However, Babar's captaincy also drew some eyeballs after the Pakistan skipper gave only one over to Mohammad Nawaz in the game, while bowling out Mohammad Wasim's full quota of overs despite the bowler proving expensive.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, in his official YouTube channel, was asked what he would have done if he were captain. “If you were the captain instead of Babar, would you have bowled Nawaz out or Wasim Jr?” a fan asked Babar.

Butt chuckled at the question and responded, “When I'll become captain, you will see that, and then you decide (if I was right or wrong),” Butt said, promoting laughter from the host.

Earlier, Pakistan's no. 3 Shan Masood fought a lone battle with 56 off 43 against well-disciplined England pacers with Woakes (3-26), David Willey (2-22), Sam Curran (1-27) and Topley (1-34) all chipping in with wickets.

“Brilliant game today, we played really well from the start,” said England captain Moeen Ali. “The batters put up a very good score and I thought our bowling was outstanding in wet conditions. We had two must-win games, to come back and win them is good to see.”

Regular England T20 skipper Jos Buttler didn’t play a single game on tour and continued his rehabilitation on an injured calf.

