'If your coach is first one to crack...': Tim Paine says 'Gambhir not great fit for Indian cricket', mentions Shastri

Former Australia captain Tim Paine reacted to the ongoing back-and-forth between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting, saying it does not auger well for India's prospects in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on November 22 in Perth. The entire issue escalated when Gambhir did not appreciate Ponting's opinion on Virat Kohli's form in the last five years. Addressing a press conference before leaving for Australia, Gambhir remarked, "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket – he should be talking about Australia.” Ravi Shastri is clear about his thought on Gautam Gambhir.(Getty/Agencies)

Soon enough, Ponting issued a clarification, saying he also said that he expects Kohli to perform Down Under. However, it was not before the former World Cup-winning captain called Gambhir a "prickly customer."

Tim Paine, who lost the last two series Down Under against India, said that the entire row between Ponting and Gambhir suggests that the latter may not be able to stay calm under pressure.

“I don’t love it,” Paine told SEN Tassie. “It’s not a good sign I think, because all he was asked was a very simple question.

“I think he’s maybe looking at Ricky still as someone he’s playing against, but Ricky is a commentator now - he’s paid to give an opinion, and his opinion was spot on. Virat has been sliding, it is a concern, absolutely. But for me now, the biggest concern for India right now isn’t Rohit Sharma’s batting, isn’t Virat Kohli’s batting, it’s their coach and his ability to stay calm under pressure," he added.

Gambhir not 'great fit' for Indian cricket team

Tim Paine also brought former Team India coach Ravi Shastri, saying how he offered the side great energy through his passion and energy. He was also quick to make a sweeping statement, saying Gambhir is not a 'great fit' for Team India.

For the unversed, Team India's last two series wins in Australia have come under the direction of Ravi Shastri. “Their last two series wins out here they had Ravi Shastri who was fantastic,” Paine said.

“He created a great environment, the players were energised, they played with passion, he sold them the dream and motivated them in a really light-hearted enjoyable way. They have gone to a new coach now that is really prickly, really competitive - and that not to say that’s not a good thing and a good way to coach - but my concern is that it’s not a great fit for the Indian cricket team," he added.

Speaking further, Paine said, "If your coach is the first one to crack in a press conference after being asked a simple question, it could be a really long summer for Gautam Gambhir if India don’t get off to a good start on Perth.”

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in venues like Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. The second Test at the Adelaide Over will be played under lights.