Iftikhar Ahmed left frustrated after reporter calls him ‘middle-order’ player, makes unique admission: 'I'm a tailender'

Iftikhar Ahmed's position in Pakistan's national team is hanging by a thread following a series of disappointing performances. Once considered a reliable force, Iftikhar's inability to contribute meaningfully during both the ODI and T20 World Cups has drawn harsh criticism from fans and former cricketers back home. Iftikhar Ahmed (X)

The situation has been further compounded by the strong stance taken by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who has called for a complete overhaul of the team after their underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign. Naqvi's call for "surgery" within the squad signals that non-performers, including Iftikhar, could face the axe as Pakistan gears up for a busy white-ball schedule leading up to the Champions Trophy.

With crucial series against Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe on the horizon, Iftikhar's chances of making a comeback appear slim unless he can deliver an extraordinary turnaround.

Amid these challenging circumstances, Iftikhar will have an opportunity to reclaim his form and prove his worth in the upcoming Champions Cup, where he will play under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan for Team Wolves.

However, a video of Iftikhar's interview ahead of the tournament is now doing the rounds on social media, where he makes a rather self-deprecating remark on his place in the batting order. After a reporter called him a ‘middle-order batter’, Iftikhar, visibly frustrated, referred to himself as a “tailender.”

Watch:

Pakistan have had a horrid outing at the T20 World Cup in June earlier this year, where the side was knocked out in the group stage. The side infamously faced a defeat to hosts and debutants USA, and further lost to India. Despite wins against Ireland and Canada, the side couldn't book a place in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Iftikhar played in two games of the tournament – against USA and India – but failed to make a significant contribution. He remained wicketless in both games, and scored 18 against USA; he was dismissed on a single-digit score of 5 against arch-rivals India, as Pakistan faced a stunning collapse in the run-chase despite requiring just 42 runs off as many deliveries at one point.