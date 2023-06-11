'I'll never be happy with our preparation': Frustrated Dravid breaks into no-holds-barred rant after WTC Final loss

Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval, as the side conceded a 209-run loss in the title clash. This was India's second-successive loss in the final of the tournament; the side had endured a seven-wicket loss against New Zealand in the final two years ago. The side faced batting collapses across both innings in the game against Australia; in a mammoth 444-run chase, India were bowled out for 234 after resuming at 164/3 on the final day.

Rahul Dravid spoke in detail about Team India's preparations for the WTC Final.(AP)

Australia were dominant throughout the five days of the Test; they posted a strong score of 469 in the first innings, and then bowled out the Indian team on 296; if not for Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51), it could've been much worse for the side. The Aussies, then, put out another impressive outing as they scored 270/8 as Indian pacers failed to impress again.

Following the defeat, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid was asked on whether he was happy with the side's preparations for the final. All players of the Indian squad bar Cheteshwar Pujara took part in the 2023 Indian Premier League, and began to arrive in England less than two weeks before the start of the WTC Final.

“I'm never going to be happy with the preparations as a coach. But that's the reality I'm ready to accept, and we all have to accept. The schedules are so cramped and tight. These guys know… if you're playing international cricket, and if you're here 3 weeks before the tour, playing two side-games, you are going to be better prepared,” a visibly frustrated Dravid said on Star Sports.

"But we don't have that. The situation doesn't allow it. We have to make do with what we can. No excuses, no complaints, I just want to congratulate Australia on winning the final, they played better than us on all five days.

“We just need to look at ourselves, see how we can get better, and what we can improve on,” the India head coach said.

