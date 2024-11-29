'I'll probably get some criticism': Ricky Ponting's Aussie dilemma revealed after IPL Auction 2025, makes honest remark

The recently concluded IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah was a blockbuster showdown as the franchises splurged big amounts of money on capped and uncapped players over the course of two days. Punjab Kings were one of the few IPL sides, who spent a lot on uncapped Indian players. PBKS spent ₹3.8 crore on Priyansh Arya, who is known for hitting massive six sixes in an over during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League. Ricky Ponting is PBKS' new head coach.(AFP)

They also acquired Harnoor Pannu, who was part of India's winning U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 and also Musheer Khan. PBKS also acquired Suryansh Shedge, Pyla Avinash and Pravin Dubey.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We have brought some of the best young Indian talent into our group, which is very exciting. So, our scouts have done a great job and worked really hard and well to make sure that the auctions go exactly how we wanted them to."

PBKS get five Aussie players

Ponting and PBKS also went for five Australian players, in the guise of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett. Ponting remarked, "We have (a few Australians) and I’ll probably get some criticism. I think we have got five Aussies out of our complement of eight overseas. But when you look at the slots that we needed, the players that we have got fitted into those roles perfectly."

"To have Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell back to Kings is huge as they have both played here in the past. A couple of new guys, including Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis, are coming into the IPL for the first time, which is also really exciting for us," he added.

PBKS's most expensive purchase was Shreyas Iyer, who cost ₹26.75 crores, followed by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18 crore.) Meanwhile, Arshdeep rejoined via RTM for ₹18 crore. The franchise also welcomed Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for ₹2.40 crore and New Zealand veteran pacer Lockie Ferguson for ₹2 crore.