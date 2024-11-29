'I'll probably get some criticism': Ricky Ponting's Aussie dilemma revealed after IPL Auction 2025, makes honest remark
Ricky Ponting and PBKS purchased five Australian players, in the guise of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett.
The recently concluded IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah was a blockbuster showdown as the franchises splurged big amounts of money on capped and uncapped players over the course of two days. Punjab Kings were one of the few IPL sides, who spent a lot on uncapped Indian players. PBKS spent ₹3.8 crore on Priyansh Arya, who is known for hitting massive six sixes in an over during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League.
They also acquired Harnoor Pannu, who was part of India's winning U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 and also Musheer Khan. PBKS also acquired Suryansh Shedge, Pyla Avinash and Pravin Dubey.
- Total Match
- 111
- Total Runs
- 3284
- Highest Score
- 128 runs
- Total Match
- 115
- Total Runs
- 3127
- Highest Score
- 96 runs
- Total Match
- 50
- Total Runs
- 1326
- Highest Score
- 104 runs
- Wickets
- 3
- Best Bowling
- 2/29
- Total Match
- 65
- Total Runs
- 29
- Highest Score
- 10 runs
- Wickets
- 76
- Best Bowling
- 5/32
- Total Match
- 260
- Total Runs
- 37
- Highest Score
- 8 runs
- Wickets
- 205
- Best Bowling
- 5/40
- Total Match
- 107
- Total Runs
- 3582
- Highest Score
- 124 runs
- Total Match
- 132
- Total Runs
- 4683
- Highest Score
- 132 runs
- Total Match
- 104
- Total Runs
- 83
- Highest Score
- 17 runs
- Wickets
- 121
- Best Bowling
- 4/18
- Total Match
- 35
- Total Runs
- 195
- Highest Score
- 27 runs
- Wickets
- 46
- Best Bowling
- 3/15
- Total Match
- 12
- Total Runs
- -
- Highest Score
- -
- Wickets
- 12
- Best Bowling
- 3/24
- Total Match
- 93
- Total Runs
- 109
- Highest Score
- 14 runs
- Wickets
- 93
- Best Bowling
- 4/21
- Total Match
- 41
- Total Runs
- 105
- Highest Score
- 29 runs
- Wickets
- 51
- Best Bowling
- 4/15
- Total Match
- 21
- Total Runs
- 653
- Highest Score
- 89 runs
- Total Match
- 105
- Total Runs
- 2644
- Highest Score
- 99 runs
- Wickets
- -
- Best Bowling
- -
- Total Match
- 40
- Total Runs
- 730
- Highest Score
- 49 runs
Also Read | Rishabh Pant tops Virat Kohli, is highest paid Indian cricketer; Shreyas earns more than Rohit despite no BCCI contract
Speaking to IANS, he said, "We have brought some of the best young Indian talent into our group, which is very exciting. So, our scouts have done a great job and worked really hard and well to make sure that the auctions go exactly how we wanted them to."
PBKS get five Aussie players
Ponting and PBKS also went for five Australian players, in the guise of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett. Ponting remarked, "We have (a few Australians) and I’ll probably get some criticism. I think we have got five Aussies out of our complement of eight overseas. But when you look at the slots that we needed, the players that we have got fitted into those roles perfectly."
"To have Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell back to Kings is huge as they have both played here in the past. A couple of new guys, including Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis, are coming into the IPL for the first time, which is also really exciting for us," he added.
PBKS's most expensive purchase was Shreyas Iyer, who cost ₹26.75 crores, followed by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18 crore.) Meanwhile, Arshdeep rejoined via RTM for ₹18 crore. The franchise also welcomed Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for ₹2.40 crore and New Zealand veteran pacer Lockie Ferguson for ₹2 crore.