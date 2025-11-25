‘I’m a former India captain and ex-BCCI chief selector, I don't care what Gautam Gambhir says': Kris Srikkanth

Former India captain and ex–chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has launched a fresh attack on India head coach Gautam Gambhir, accusing him of inconsistent team selection after South Africa seized control of the second Test in Guwahati. The visitors, having already won the first Test in Kolkata, tightened their grip on the series with a commanding performance on the opening three days, prompting another explosive outburst from Srikkanth. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Kuldeep Yadav(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, which he co-hosts with his son and former cricketer Anirudha, Srikkanth questioned several of India’s choices for the Test and hit out at Gambhir for what he called a “chop-and-change” approach.

“Why isn’t Axar Patel playing? Was he unfit? He has been consistent at all levels. Why so much chopping and changing?” Srikkanth said, criticising the omission of the all-rounder. “Every alternate match someone is making a debut. They can call it trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants — I don’t care. I have been a former captain and a former chairman of selectors. I know what I’m talking about.”

Srikkanth’s comments mark the latest flare-up in his ongoing war of words with the Indian coach. Earlier, he had questioned the selection of pacer Harshit Rana, calling him a “yes man to Gambhir,” prompting Gambhir to dismiss the remarks as “shameful.”

This time, Srikkanth expanded his criticism to the entire Indian performance in Guwahati, expressing disbelief that the same pitch India’s players had described as a “road” had produced a flurry of wickets for South Africa’s spin and pace attack.

“I don’t understand,” he said. “Kuldeep Yadav said nothing was happening on the pitch. Then today we see Indians edging to slips against Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, and also getting out to bouncers from Marco Jansen — five wickets to short balls on a supposed ‘road’.”

He praised Harmer’s classical spin approach, contrasting it pointedly with India’s own spinners. “Harmer loops it up, flights the ball. Our spinners fire it flat,” he noted.

The former opener also targeted the batting unit, including captain Rishabh Pant, whose attempted charge down the track to slog Jansen resulted in a simple catch behind the stumps.

“They will say it’s his natural game, but he is the captain,” Srikkanth said. “Shouldn’t he see the match situation?”

Srikkanth, however, suggested that India may still have an outside chance of escaping with a draw but insisted that deeper issues must be addressed. “Wrong selection policies,” he concluded. “You need consistency.”

With South Africa on top in Guwahati and holding a 1–0 lead, pressure is mounting on India’s management — and Srikkanth’s latest barrage ensures that Gambhir and the selectors remain firmly under the spotlight.