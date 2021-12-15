'I'm available for ODI selection': Virat Kohli quashes rumours about missing South Africa series

India's Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday confirmed that he would be available for the ODI series against South Africa, putting an end to rumors that his participation in the three-match series is unclear. Kohli addressed the media in a press conference ahead of the side's departure to South Africa, where the side is scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs.

'I am available for selection for ODIs. Few things that came out in the past that I was attending events, things like those are not credible,' Kohli said in the pre-departure presser.

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli wanted a break and that he is unlikely to be available for selection in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Over the last two days, speculation has been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to a hamstring injury.

Shortly before the T20 World Cup got underway in the UAE, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced Rohit Sharma as the side's new ODI captain, with Kohli retaining his leadership role in Tests. Rohit, thus, became India's full-time white-ball captain, having taken over the leadership role in T20Is last month.

There had been significant unrest in the Indian cricket fraternity since the announcement last week, majorly due to its sudden timing and a lack of information on the decision-making process. The decision received mixed reactions from former cricketers and fans alike, with many urging the board to ensure more transparency

Earlier this week, after Rohit was ruled out of Tests, Priyank Panchal was drafted into the squad as the his replacement. Rohit has also succeeded Ajinkya Rahane as India's vice-captain in the longest format.