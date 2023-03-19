'I'm only thinking from India's point of view': Tendulkar sends Rohit Sharma enormous warning for WTC Final vs AUS

India secured a berth in the World Test Championship final earlier this month when the side registered a 2-1 victory over Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. India did require a victory in the final Test of the series in Ahmedabad; however, even as Rohit Sharma's men drew with Australia, their qualification for the title clash was confirmed when Sri Lanka – the only other challenger for the final spot – lost their first Test against New Zealand. Australia had already reached the WTC final last month when they defeated India in Indore.

Sachin Tendulkar; Rohit Sharma(File/ANI)

With both teams set for a rematch at the iconic Oval Cricket Ground in London in June, speculations have already begun on India's potential combination for the match. During an event, legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar was also asked about India's chances for the marquee clash, and while he remained optimistic of the side's victory against Australia, Tendulkar did fire a warning to the Rohit Sharma.

Tendulkar highlighted the importance of having a balanced team at the Oval, considering not just the overhead conditions but also the weather forecast throughout the five days.

“In Test cricket, you will have to understand conditions for the next five days and pick the squad accordingly,” he said in India Today Conclave. “We have played well and we have a good team, a balanced team.”

Tendulkar, then, had a warning for the Indian team management.

“It would be slightly challenging for a captain to have extra spinners in the team to get the balance right. I am only thinking from India’s point of view, let Australians do what they want to do. We stand a very good chance,” he said.

The Indian team will be hoping to make history by winning the World Test Championship title; the side faced a heartbreak in the inaugural edition of the tournament when it faced a final defeat to New Zealand in Southampton. Australia, however, will be no pushovers, as they will have a star-studded bowling attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc in English conditions.

The final takes place between June 7-11.

