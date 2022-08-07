'I'm sticking to my word. I think Virat will...': Ex-India star's massive prediction for Kohli ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Team India registered a T20I series victory over West Indies on Saturday, beating Nicholas Pooran's side in the fourth T20I by 59 runs in Florida. Throughout the series, the Indian team management experimented with the opening combination as Suryakumar Yadav partnered captain Rohit Sharma at the top. While the 31-year-old batter failed to make a mark in the first two matches, he produced a match-winning performance in the third with a 76-run knock off just 44 deliveries, taking India to a seven-wicket win.

Most first-teamers are part of the Indian squad for Windies T20Is; however, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested for the series. The trio is expected to make a return to the team in the Asia Cup – scheduled to start on August 27 – and attention will largely be on Kohli due to his dismal outings over the past few months.

Kohli had failed to cross the 20-run mark across all of his last six innings (all formats) in the England tour last month, and will be aiming to make a return to run-scoring in the continental tournament later this August. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel had earlier said that there might be a possibility of Kohli opening the batting in the Asia Cup, and reiterated the claim on Saturday.

After India's win in the fourth T20I against West Indies, Patel, alongside fellow expert Harsha Bhogle and anchor Gaurav Kapur was discussing the opening prospects for India on Cricbuzz. While all were in agreement that it makes little sense to open with Rishabh Pant in the final T20I, Patel stated that he believes Kohli will open when he returns.

“Not for one game only (Rishabh Pant opening). I'm sticking to my word. I think Virat Kohli will open in Asia Cup. I just feel he will,” said the former India wicketkeeper-batter.

Kohli last opened for India in 2021 during a T20I against England, and has played 8 matches as an opener in the shortest format so far (international T20s).

