‘I’m the first to cry… Have experienced losing a lot, want to win World Cup this time': Harmanpreet Kaur before final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday opened up about her emotional side, revealing that she is often the first to cry in the dressing room — not just after defeats, but also in moments of joy and pride. Speaking on the eve of the Women’s ODI World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Harmanpreet said emotions are an integral part of her personality and leadership. Harmanpreet Kaur crying after India beat Australi to enter World Cup final

“I think I’m a very emotional person, and I cry a lot,” she admitted with a smile. “It’s not like I cry only after losing — I’ve cried many times after winning too. My teammates have seen me get emotional in the dressing room on small occasions, whenever we have done well. I’m usually the first person to cry,” Harmanpreet said.

The Indian skipper’s candid admission came after television cameras captured her wiping tears of joy following India’s dramatic semifinal win over Australia, a side that has dominated women’s cricket for decades.

“As a player, these moments are very important. To beat a team like Australia, which is so strong mentally and has always performed well on the world stage, is not easy. Overcoming that hurdle was something very special to all of us,” she said. “I always tell my team that you don’t need to control your emotions. If you feel like crying, cry. There’s no need to stop yourself — just keep enjoying the game.”

With India one win away from their maiden Women’s World Cup title, Harmanpreet reflected on the team’s long journey marked by heartbreaks and near misses. “We know how it feels to lose,” she said. “But we are looking forward to knowing how it feels to win. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a special day for us. We have worked really hard, and now it’s all about putting everything together for the team.”

India will be making their third appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup final, having lost to Australia by 98 runs in 2005 and to England by nine runs in 2017. Harmanpreet, who was part of the 2017 side, said those experiences have made the team more determined than ever.

“When you are at a stage like a World Cup final, there cannot be any bigger motivation,” she said. “The team is charged up, and everyone is supporting each other — that shows how ready we are for this match.”

With both India and South Africa eyeing their first-ever Women’s World Cup crown, Harmanpreet said the prospect of a new champion adds a special flavour to the contest. “It’s good that there are two different teams. We’ve seen Australia dominate world cricket for so many years and England also on that stage. The excitement is different this time,” she said.