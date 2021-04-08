'Imagine if I was bowling and that had happened': Brett Lee says he would have been 'blowing up' against Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is the perfect example of the next generation of Indian cricketers – fearless. How else can you explain Pant playing those ridiculous reverse scoops and aerial paddle sweeps against bowlers of the caliber of James Anderson in Tests and Jofra Archer in T20Is? Although Virat Kohli is the leader of this Indian team, Pant is the torch bearer of this young Indian team that doesn't believe in any situation being unachievable.

Brett Lee, one of the fastest bowlers to have ever played cricket, is excited by what a youngster such as Pant brings to the table. Lee explained he liked the fact that Delhi Capitals appointed Pant captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2021. Calling Pant the future of 'Indian cricket,' Lee feels captaincy should bring the best out of the 23-year-old.

"Pant is the future of Indian cricket. I like him because he is cheeky without being too arrogant, he is funny without being not serious enough. He has the right blend to be a successful cricketer. I like the fact that they've given Rishabh Pant the opportunity to captain. I like that they've given him a little extra responsibility with his captaincy and batting. He's got so much to bring to the team," Lee said on the show titles T20 Crazy on SportsAdda.

Lee said he would have been left fuming if Pant had played any of his audacious shots against him, but admired his courage. Highlighting the things he likes the most about Pant, Lee is hopeful of the Pant-Ricky Ponting partnerships to produce fruitful results this time around.

"Imagine if I was bowling and that had happened. I would have been blowing up. But that's great. You want the guys to take it to next level, you want guys to be cheeky. It's about fun, fast exciting cricket. Guys like Pant bring that to the table," Lee said.

"He is such a great find for India, a great find for Delhi. I believe also that the combination between Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting, that will be a great little combination there. Two wonderful powerhouses coming together. Ponting's leadership qualities will rub off right on him."

Runner-ups last year, DC have all that it takes to tick the boxes and Lee feels there's no reason why the franchise can't end their trophy drought this season. "Delhi Capitals definitely have got the team. They have the right structure, the right coaching staff. They're playing on wickets that suit their style of cricket. Delhi, I believe, have a very good chance of taking the trophy," Lee said.