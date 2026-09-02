Imam-ul-Haq risks two-year ban over injury controversy; Rizwan's Pakistan career all but over: Report

The controversy surrounding Imam-ul-Haq has deepened, with the Pakistan batter potentially staring at a two-year ban from international cricket after he was sent home midway through the Test tour of England amid speculation that his injury might have been fake.
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Imam suffered a calf injury on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Lord's last week before being ruled out of the match. He did not return to bat in either innings as Pakistan lost by 194 runs, conceding the series 0-2.
When Imam stepped out at the start of Day 4 to practise batting with his calf taped, Stuart Broad and David Warner accused him of putting on an act. The comments came amid the emergence of allegations that he had faked injuries in the past.
Deep Dive
What sparked the investigation into Imam-ul-Haq's injury during the England tour?
The investigation into Imam-ul-Haq's injury was sparked by concerns raised by Pakistan's selection committee regarding the legitimacy of his calf muscle injury, especially after he failed to bat in either innings of the second Test.
Why did the Pakistan Cricket Board decide to remove seven players from the squad after the England Tests?
The Pakistan Cricket Board decided to remove seven players from the squad due to poor performances, including heavy defeats in the Tests against England, which led to a drastic overhaul in an attempt to address the team's failures.
What potential consequences does Imam-ul-Haq face as a result of the injury controversy?
Imam-ul-Haq could face a ban of 1 to 2 years from international cricket as a result of the injury controversy, pending the investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
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Earlier, Geo News reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded an investigation into the matter, with the board wanting a detailed report.
Sources have now confirmed to a Pakistani media outlet that the batter could face a ban of 1 to 2 years.
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Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Imam will likely seek legal counsel as the PCB gears up for the investigation.
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Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Imam will likely seek legal counsel as the PCB gears up for the investigation.
"Imam is in big trouble and he is also likely to seek legal counsel when he has to appear to face an inquiry committee of the Board which will look into his calf muscle injury which didn't allow him to bat in both innings of the second Test," one insider said.
A Geo News report also indicated that Mohammad Rizwan's international career might be all but over, with the PCB expressing serious concerns about his discipline and the wicketkeeper-batterpotentially facing strict action.
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Not only will Rizwan face questions from the PCB over the matter, sources added that he is "unlikely to be included in any Pakistan team in the near future." At 34, amid dwindling returns with the bat and growing calls for him to be dropped, this decision by the PCB might just have brought the curtain down on Rizwan's Pakistan career.
Both Imam and Rizwan were among the seven players sent back home after the end of the second Test against England.
An earlier PTI report also added that the issue surrounding Imam's injury and Rizwan's "nonchalant attitude" eventually triggered the PCB's strong reaction.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.