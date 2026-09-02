Rohit Sharma's future to be discussed at BCCI review meeting amid board-selector rift: Report

A high-powered BCCI meeting will be held on Thursday in Mumbai, where a number of topics, ranging from Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector to the recent UK and Sri Lanka tours, will be in focus. The meeting will be attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, with reports even indicating the presence of captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. It was speculated that Rohit Sharma would retire last month after the Lord's ODI vs England (ANI Pic Service)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the board meeting will also include a discussion on the future of Rohit Sharma, after speculation emerged last month that the top brass in the board and the selection committee were not on the same page.

It was earlier reported in the media that the selectors don't have Rohit in their scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, and that the former India captain was communicated to regarding the same. One of the selectors even took a senior BCCI official into confidence over the matter. However, after the end of the second ODI during the tour of England in July, rumours emerged that the series finale at Lord's would be Rohit's final appearance in India colours.

This snowballed into a social media debate before Saikia put an end to it by throwing his weight behind Rohit continuing his international career. And this did not sit right with the selectors.

The meeting will hence address the issue surrounding Rohit's future.

The speculation had emerged after Rohit's scores of 11 and 26 in the opening two games against England, which also sparked a discussion over Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from the line-up. However, Rohit responded to the noise with his bat, smashing 138 despite India's defeat to send a clear message that he wasn't done yet.

A PTI report revealed that despite the century, it can't be said with certainty that Rohit will board that South Africa-bound flight next year.

India have their next ODI assignment in November in New Zealand, where they will play five matches, followed by three at home against Sri Lanka at the end of this year.