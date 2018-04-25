Imran Khan’s marriage in trouble, wife moves out due to ex-cricketer’s dogs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s third wife Bushra Manek has reportedly returned to her maternal home following a domestic dispute over the ex-cricketer’s pet dogs.

As per a report by Times of Islamabad , Imran Khan’s pet dogs, who had earlier been expelled from his palatial house, have returned and are seen wandering around the house.

Imran Khan had earlier refuted rumours about kicking out his dog, saying the canine in question had died a few years ago.

The presence of dogs reportedly interfered in the religious activities of Manek due to which she wanted the expulsion of the dogs from the house.

Further, Manek’s child from her previous marriage was living at Imran’s Bani Gala residence for a long time which flouted a said rule between them that no family member of Manek shall be living at Imran’s residence for a longer period.

It has also been reported that Imran’s sisters were living at Bani Gala and were actively taking part in its renovation work which was not appreciated by Manek.

Khan had secretly married his spiritual mentor Bushra Maneka last month amid media frenzy over his third marriage.