ICC apologises after ‘sharing’ video of Narendra Modi and Asaram Bapu

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found itself in trouble after sharing an old video which featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Asaram Bapu, the godman who was convicted by a Jodhpur Court and sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

On their official Twitter handle, the ICC put the caption “Narayan, Narayan” on the video shared by Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker), co-founder of Alt News, a portal which claims to fight fake news.

Although the tweet was pulled down in five minutes, many Twitter users took screenshots and lambasted the International Cricket Council.

Following the criticism, the ICC posted an update in which they apologised and promised an inquiry into the incident.

A Jodhpur court on Wednesday handed life imprisonment until death to Asaram for raping a teenage female devotee at his ashram in 2013. The special court also sentenced two others to 20 years each in jail amid stringent security. Asaram broke down after hearing the sentence that was delivered in courtroom in Central jail, where has been lodged for 56 months since his arrest.