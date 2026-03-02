In a big advert for IPL, Faf du Plessis credits the high-profile league with the Aiden Markram transformation

In a matter of months, South Africa captain Aiden Markram has emerged as one of the top batsmen in the T20 format. If former captain Faf du Plessis is to be believed, it's the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind his transformation, particularly his stint with Lucknow Super Giants last year. His batting in the Powerplay was particularly impressive as he boasted a strike rate of 151.13 in the first six overs. His season strike rate was 148.83. Aiden Markram's batting has been instrumental to South Africa reaching the semis in the ongoing T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Du Plessis' remark is a big endorsement for the league. Until now, mostly one hears the comments like how the league has helped local Indian players grow, thanks to the exposure it provides. The year before Markram largely played as a middle order batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and even for a No.4 position, his season strike rate of 124.29 wasn't particularly striking. Du Plessis breaks down Markram's transformation.

"I think what was really good in terms of his own game is the [IPL 2025] season where he opened for LSG and the IPL almost demanded that you needed to play in that way in order for you to keep your place," du Plessis said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.

"It was obviously the Impact-Sub [rule] and the way the game was moving. As an opener, you couldn't play the old-school way anymore.

"So, if you were in that first six [overs] and you didn't do your job by going after the ball, they would get someone else."

Then the jump in the Proteas batting order! This improvement in his strike rate has since seen Markram promoted to the opening spot in the Proteas set-up which has also led to prodigious opener Ryan Rickelton batting at No.3. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Markram has scored 268 runs in 7 mathches at an strike rate of 175.16. With an impressive average of 53.60, he is presently the third highest run-getter.

"Aiden almost fell into that in terms of like, 'I'm gonna have to up the ante in terms of strike rate and play beautifully'. A good season, a couple of impactful knocks, and since then the adjustment was made from him from No.3 or 4 to opening," du Plessis said.

"Now, it's an incredible skill to be flexible as a batter. Team managements around T20 circuits around the world and the IPLs, you're looking for versatility around what a guy can do. Can he open? Can he bat 4? So it gives you more options from a selection point of view. But that jump from 4 to 1 or 2 has been great for him because the strike rate is there."