Send Sanju Samson all the love you have, but don’t forget India’s hero who silenced West Indies

Sanju Samson has hogged the limelight following India's win against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup on Saturday night to advance to the semi-finals, but in the euphoria of the celebrations, let's not forget the role of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. His contribution was equally important in the context of the match, if not more. Boy, did he bowl a match-defining over! (Hindustan Times)

Bumrah returned figure of 2/36 overs in his four overs, and you might be tempted to think: so what, what's the big deal? His economy rate is 9 which is quite high, considering his career economy is around six and a half. And then he has taken only two wickets. Not like he has taken a five-for or something.

However, the following argument will show Bumrah's exploits in a totally different light. The pitch at the Eden Gardens is known for being over-friendly to batsmen. Then the Indians were up against some of the world's major power-hitters. The names of Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd can send shivers down the spine of any bowling line-up in the world.

When you consider these two points, you will realise Bumrah was largely the reason that the Windies were at least 20 runs short. India won the match with four balls to spare, so you can imagine what those extra 20 runs would have done to India's chances.

In the 12th over when Bumrah came back on, the Caribbean team, 99/1 having taken 17 runs off the previous over bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy, was looking good for a target well beyond 200. Hetmyer, the tournament's highest six-hitter, and Chase were making ready to unleash their fury on Suryakumar Yadav's men. But in a matter of deliveries, Bumrah, turned the tables on them. He induced an edge off Hetmyer which Samson lapped up gleefully behind the wicket. Two balls later, Bumrah, being the trickster that he is, bowled a slow cutter on the offside and Chase, totally taken aback, lobbed a rather simple catch to Surya at short cover.

Bigger the match, bigger Bumrah's contribution These were telling blows and rattled Hope's men. They slowed down for some time thereafter as they had to change their strategy, leaving them quite a few runs short eventually. This is where the match was really turned on its head.

Time and again, Bumrah has proved that the bigger a match is, the bigger his performance will be. Even against South Africa in the Super 8s, he had rattled the Proteas early on but unfortunately, the rest of the bowlers couldn't complement his effort that day, and later a flop batting show meant India had lost the match badly, and their semis chances took a massive hit.

And we have not seen Bumrah's best yet in this tournament. Can you believe it? Such high standards he has. England, India's semis opponents on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, should be sweating over the Bumrah threat, no two ways about it.