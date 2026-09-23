In a fresh blow to Pakistan cricket, bowling coach Ashley Noffke departs for the Netherlands head coach role

Pakistan cricket manages to stay in the news for one reason or another but in recent years, they have largely been unpalatable. In a latest blow to them, their white-ball bowling coach Ashley Noffke has decided to quit his role for the Netherlands head coach job. The 2026 Asian Games is going to be his last assignment with the Pakistani team.

Ashley Noffke has parted ways with Pakistan cricket. (X)

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Just a few days ago, Pakistan finished a troubled Test tour of England. They lost all three matches, but what made more news was their decision to send back seven players after the defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. They also sacked Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. All this brought them a lot of bad publicity. Then Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, two of those seven players, got their phones confiscated upon reaching Pakistan. Ever since, there have been speculations of match-fixing and whatnot.

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{{^usCountry}} Anyway, Noffke’s contract was until June 2027, and it’s a bit surprising that he is leaving a Test-nation set-up to join an Associate nation. But then, in light of the recent events, maybe it is just as well that he joins a much safer establishment. Noffke was appointed to the role last year in May. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anyway, Noffke’s contract was until June 2027, and it’s a bit surprising that he is leaving a Test-nation set-up to join an Associate nation. But then, in light of the recent events, maybe it is just as well that he joins a much safer establishment. Noffke was appointed to the role last year in May. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm looking forward to working with the Dutch men's team, which has become a fixture at the T20 World Cups. This is a talented, motivated group, and my goal is to help continue that development and move the programme forward. My approach starts with connection, before the tactic or the plan. I can't wait to get started," Noffke, the former Australia allrounder who also represented Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bengaluru back in 2008, said in a release issued by the Dutch board.

Another India-Pakistan encounter before Noffke leaves?

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There is probably another high-octane encounter coming Noffke’s way before he leaves his role at Pakistan cricket. The India-Pakistan clash is only possible either in the final or the third-place bronze medal match. India haven’t lost to Pakistan across T20Is and ODIs since the 2022 Asia Cup. The Indian team has won nine matches since. Their recent win against them came at the T20 World Cup earlier this year in Colombo.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been given direct entry into the quarterfinals of the Aichi-Nagoya event. They are waiting for their last-eight opponents from the group stage that kicks off on Thursday at Nisshin’s Karogi Athletic Park.