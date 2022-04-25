'In Australia, he'll be like a rabbit caught in headlights': Gavaskar slams MI star's 'miserable' batting in LSG game

Their only issue heading into the 2022 Indian Premier League was their lack of spin options. However, over the course of their unfortunate streak of eight defeats, Mumbai Indians have shown more problems than expected. One of them pertains to their batting. Despite the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, Mumbai showed a "disjointed effort" on Sunday in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, as former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar explained. But the legendary batter was particularly disappointed with one of them. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bought back for a whopping amount, Ishan started off well in IPL 2022 scoring back-to-back fifties before his form slumped and eventually hit a new low on Sunday where he scored just eight runs off 20 balls. While Rohit began the chase on a brisk note, Ishan looked to struggle immensely and managed only 6 runs off the 17 balls he faced in the powerplay where Mumbai had pulled off 43 for no loss.

ALSO READ: 'In 2016, Mumbai promoted me there but I didn't have a good time': Hardik Pandya reveals his 'dream' batting position

Ravi Bishnoi, in the eighth over, cut short his struggle at the crease with a bizarre dismissal as he unnecessarily chased the wider one only to get a thick inside edge that hit Quinton de Kock's boot, bounced off it and landed in the hands of Jason Holder at slip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, more than his “miserable” batting, Gavaskar was disappointed with Ishan's mental attitude in the game, pointing to the fact that he had not waited to the referral and just started walking off before being stopped by the umpire.

“He had a miserable time. He just walked off. Because he had a miserable time. So he just wanted to get out of his misery. Generally batters, when they have ripped the ball of the middle-edge of the bat, and caught and first slip, they would wait. But here's a man, who hit ball down, may be even hit the turf he was not interested, he was just walking until the umpire asked him to wait. So it was just the mental situation he was in,” he said on Star Sports after Mumbai's 36-run loss at the Wankhede Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former India cricketer feels that Ishan has not shown the right attitude against shorter deliveries as well and added that in places like Australia, where the next T20 World Cup will be held later this year, the youngster will find it difficult to bat.

“Maybe he was rattled by the blow he got in the last match on his helmet and it is actually not a good sign because in places like Australia or South Africa there is extra bounce and with his propensity to go there and do nothing about it, he will just be a rabbit caught in the headlights. Every fast bowler is just going to bang it over there. Nobody will pitch it up because that's where he likes. Anything below the waist he will smack it, but above, he is struggling at the moment,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}