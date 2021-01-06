e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘In his prime, he was called the Mumbai Bradman’: Ravi Shastri unveils Sunil Gavaskar’s portrait at SCG

‘In his prime, he was called the Mumbai Bradman’: Ravi Shastri unveils Sunil Gavaskar’s portrait at SCG

Shastri also launched a new book by the Bradman Museum called ‘India’s 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia’, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:30 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India head coach Ravi Shastri unveils the portrait of former captain Sunil Gavaskar
India head coach Ravi Shastri unveils the portrait of former captain Sunil Gavaskar (Twitter)
         

Former Indian all-rounder and current head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday launched a new book by the Bradman Museum called ‘India’s 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia’, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The book, authored by cricket journalist R Kaushik, describes India’s first 12 tours to Australia, uncovering the shaping up of the rivalry between the two nations which was majorly dominated by the hosts.

According to a cricket.com.au report, the book features more than 200 pictures, many of which were found languishing in the United States of America (USA) and purchased by former Australia Test opener Wally Edwards who donated them to the Bradman Museum collection.

While launching the book at SCG, Shastri said, “Well, it was an honour. Really, because the history of Indian cricket and Australian cricket goes deep. Once you read this book, you know where I’m coming from. I was fascinated reading the first four or five chapters of this book. You get goosebumps when you read it.”

“The early stages --- Lala Amarnath’s coming here, Vinoo Mankad’s coming here and Donald Bradman playing against India. India playing against New South Wales and Hazare getting 200… so it’s fascinating. And then it goes on and on.

“Some great players in this book who have performed extremely well against Australia over the years and it’s a rich history. So, I think it’s a fantastic read. Kaushik has done a great job. These legends, they played for the love of the game and they set a fantastic platform,” he added.

 

Shastri also unveiled a portrait of former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and heaped praises on his former skipper. He also explained why he believes that the latter was the best opening batsman he had seen.

“Wow! Excellent! He [Gavaskar] is easily the best opening batsman I have ever seen. I had the privilege to play under him and watch the master technician at work. Nothing fazed him. 13 hundred against West Indies is a tribute to the way he played the game.

“In his prime, he was called the ‘Mumbai Bradman’ when he was getting all those hundreds. In that era, to reach 34 hundreds and 13 just against the mighty West Indies was fabulous. Great tribute to you Sunny and great honour to unveil your portrait,” said Shastri.

Team India is currently in Sydney to play the 3rd Test of the 4-match series which begins from Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Pujara on cusp of landmark at venue where he scored last ton 2 years ago
Pujara on cusp of landmark at venue where he scored last ton 2 years ago
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In