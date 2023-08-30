'In IPL, talent meets opportunity. But Pakistan...': Ashwin's colossal 'exposure' verdict on Babar-led side's no.1 spot

Pakistan are currently the top-ranked team in ODIs, clinching the position after its 3-0 clean-sweep win over Afghanistan last week. The Babar Azam-led side has been one of the strongest units – particularly with the ball – in the fifty-over format and is considered one of the favourites for the Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup, scheduled for October-November in India later this year. Over the past few years, Pakistan have improved significantly in the white-ball formats and according to Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, it all boils down to the exposure their players have had in participating across different leagues around the world.

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) speaks in detail about Pakistan's rise in ODIs(YouTube/AFP)

Ashwin believes that Pakistan is an “exciting” side because their players come with diverse experiences from leagues across different countries.

"The main reason for their last 5-6 years' rise can be attributed to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, or anyone. But it all comes down to their squad depth. Pakistan have always produced extraordinary cricketers. I can close my book when I start talking about Pakistan. Because they are such an exciting team, and I can keep going all day. Because of tape-ball cricket, they have always had fast-bowlers coming through the ranks.

“Their batting has been special in the late 90s and 2000s. But their exposure to different leagues has been a major reason for their re-emergence in the last 5-6 years. Of course, they have the PSL. In the recent BBL drafts, almost 60-70 Pakistan cricketers have registered their names. Almost every league has a pace bowler with a slingy action from Pakistan,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin further namedropped a couple of up and coming Pakistan pace bowlers, and further insisted that the side has also seen a rise in spin-bowling all-rounders. Shadab Khan, one of the key players who comes under that category, is also the current vice-captain in the ODIs.

“Ihsanullah is one up-and-coming talent. In the recently concluded Hundred, I saw another pace bowler with slingy action nailing the yorkers (Zaman Khan) and he is also from Pakistan. The bowlers are always coming through the ranks. But suddenly the rise of spin all-rounders and their late-order hitting have improved drastically. They are playing Test cricket and play their own T20 leagues,” said Ashwin.

Where talent meets opportunity, and exposure

Ashwin stressed that because Pakistan players are seen in leagues across different countries, their talent is meeting opportunities as well as exposure. He referred to the motto of the Indian Premier League, ‘where talent meets opportunity’ to convey his point.

“They are also playing all around the world in England and Australia, and this year there aren't many Pakistan players in CPL, but they always dominate CPL too. They play in the Emirati League, USA, and also in Canada. When talent meets opportunity with different exposures. In IPL, we make sure that talent meets opportunity and that's why we are seeing more cricketers from different regions. But for Pakistan cricket, talent meets opportunity with different exposures now,” said the off-spinner.

“So, they are getting different stages and platforms to perform and thereby gain different experiences. They get to handle different types of pressure situations. So, they are able to adapt to different conditions accordingly. That's why in the last 5-6 years, Pakistan are not only producing world-class cricketers but these talents are only delivering in the big stages.”

