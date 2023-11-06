'In knockouts, India will have lot to lose...': Misbah's warning after Rohit and Co. thrash SA as IND's threat revealed

The top-of-the-table clash at the Eden Gardens promised a lot of fireworks, having deemed as India's true test before they head towards the semifinal. But the script remained the same for the hosts, who are still unscathed in World Cup 2023 after yet another lopsided battle as South Africa looked absolutely clueless against the Indian attack. With still a game to go in the league stage, India are guaranteed to finish atop after scripting an unbeaten run of eight straight wins. But despite the dominant display of all-round cricket from the Men in Blue, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has sent out a warning to Team India as their true World Cup threat has been revealed.

Misbah-ul-Haq has his say on India's dominant run in World Cup 2023

There is a certain commonality between the World Cup editions of 2003, 2015, 2019 and the ongoing 2023. India had scripted a run of eight consecutive wins in both 2003 and 2023. The team were unbeaten in the league stage in both 2015 and 2023. And they finished atop in the points table in both 2019 and 2023. Yet, in neither of those three previous World Cup editions did India end up with the title and it all boiled down to a loss in the knockout stage - in the semis in 2015 and 2019 and in the final in 2003. When in mattered the most, India crumbled under pressure and let go of the title opportunity.

Following India's 243-run win against South Africa, Misbah, in conversation with ASports, reckoned that there still remains an outside chance for other semifinal-bound teams because given the run and the favourites tag, India will be under more pressure in the knockouts.

"One thing is confirmed. Yes this is the group stage, fine, but when they go into the knockout stage, the more a team keeps playing well and becomes the favourite, more is the pressure. And once a team puts them under pressure in 1-2 overs, they will have a lot to lose. There is still an outside chance for other teams," he said.

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik, who was part of the panel as well, interuppted and said, "I see Australia, who will give them a tough time," and Misbah agreed to it. Although, Australia are yet to confirm their semifinal berth as of yet, but stand favourites among the remaining teams left in the race.

The Pakistan legend further said that India have been winning half the battle before the match begins given their dominant run in this World Cup so far and hence advised oppositions to get out of that situation mentally and believe in their strength.

"I feel you need to get out of the situation mentally first. They have already won 50 per cent of the battle by putting every other team under pressure by playing so well in the tournament so far. So to win, teams have to believe that they can overcome this mentally and beat India," he said.

