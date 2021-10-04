'In my mind, we have won the series 2-1': Rohit Sharma has his say on impending result of India vs England Test series

Rohit Sharma, one of the biggest highlights of the five-Test series between India and England, feels that although the final result is awaited, he would like to believe that India are the winners of the Pataudi Trophy. With the series tilted 2-1 in favour of India, the fifth and final Test match, scheduled to be played in Manchester, was called off following a Covid-19 scare.

The ECB immediately released a statement which originally mentioned that India would 'forfeit' the final Test. However, minutes later, the board retracted that part of the statement. With the cricket world left in suspense of the eventual result of the series, the ECB wrote to the ICC to determine the final outcome but there has been no development on that front. India batsman Rohit though would like to believe that India are the winners of the Test series.

""I don't know what's happening with the last Test match. Whether we are playing a one-off Test (next year), but in my mind we have won the series 2-1. That's how I see it," Rohit said during a press conference on Monday organised by Adidas, which celebrates the 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign.

While India did remarkably well to attain a 2-1 lead, the series turned out to be exciting for Rohit personally. He missed out on a century at Lord's by 17 runs, getting out for 83 in the first innings, but Rohit would not let a second opportunity go by. At the Oval, with the series levelled 1-1, Rohit registered his maiden overseas Test century, scoring 127 and played a crucial part in India regaining the lead. While the England Test series would definitely go down as one of Rohit's most remarkable tours, he feels it was still not his best.

"It's not my best series. I feel my best is yet to come. I utilised the time before the World Test Championship final in Southampton (to figure) what sort of technique and mindset is required. I was pretty happy and would like to take it further," the Mumbai Indians skipper and India vice-captain added.

While the fate of the series is awaited, it was announced a few days after the cancellation of the Manchester Test that India will play a one-off Test match in England next year to make up for the revenue losses incurred by the ECB. The tour of 2022 was originally supposed to a limited-overs one featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.