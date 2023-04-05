‘In two years, he might play for India…’: Hardik Pandya's bold prediction for Gujarat Titans youngster Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan's rise as a bankable top-order option for Gujarat Titans has been exemplary. The left-hander from Tamil Nadu, who made his IPL debut last year, has put his hand up to stake claim to the No.3 spot after an unfortunate knee injury forced Kane Williamson out of the tournament without even batting once for GT. Needless to say, Sudharsan's exploits at No.3 gave the GT management the confidence to rope in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher, as Williamson's replacement.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a half century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudharsan, who was brought in as an Impact Player in the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings, looked good for his 22-run knock but was dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. In the next match against Delhi Capitals, he was in no mood to let his start go to waste.

He remained unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls to help GT reach home in 18.1 overs and rise to the top of the table. After the match, GT captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for the young left-hander. Pandya said Sudharsan can play for India in the next couple of years.

"He (Sai Sudharsan) has been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he's done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India cricket as well," Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Harbhajan interrupts after Sehwag reminds Sreesanth of ‘slapgate’

Chasing 162 for victory on a Kotla track that was playing its tricks occasionally, Sudharsan dug deep after GT lost openers Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and captain Hardik Pandya in quick succession. He built a crucial 53-run stand with Impact Player Vijay Shankar (29) to bring the defending champion's chase back on track. When the latter fell, Sudharsan had the support of the vastly experienced David Miller, who did not let the youngster feel the pressure of the asking rate.

Miller slammed a couple of sixes and Sudharsan too joined the party, hitting DC's fastest bowler Nortje for a four and a six in the 17th over.

When asked about how he constructed his innings, Sudharsan said was not under pressure. "I was thinking what has to be done right. I wasn't under pressure, I was just calculating the right things. It was a bit low and skidding through, I was thinking of taking the right options. My plan was to take the game deep and take it through. Weathering the storm early on (was more satisfying). It was quite difficult, it was seaming initially, that was the highlight for me," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON